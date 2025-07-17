Miami lands coveted WR over in-state rival amid major NIL spending spree
Miami is making the most out of the momentum following a 10-win season and top transfer portal haul by building one of the best high school classes in college football.
The Hurricanes are clearly willing to pay top dollar for their roster, which also includes star quarterback Carson Beck. The Georgia transfer and Florida native reportedly inked a $4.5 million deal (up to $6 million with incentives) to sign with Miami this offseason.
In total, Miami's transfer class features 19 players and finished as the No. 3 class in the 2025 cycle.
On the recruiting trail, head coach Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes lead the ACC and rank 11th nationally in the 2026 cycle with commitments from 21 recruits.
The group is headlined by No. 1 overall player Jackson Cantwell. The five-star offensive tackle's $1.9 million NIL valuation is an example of the program's strong Name, Image and Likeness war chest.
Miami's 2026 class added its 15th blue-chip recruit on Thursday in four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo out of St. Augustine (Florida) High School. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wideout ranks as the No. 20 player at the position, the No. 19 player in the state and a top-150 player in the class, per Rivals.
Wingo, also a star on the hardwood, gained interest from some of college football's giants during his recruitment before it came down to Miami, Florida and South Carolina. In-state rivals, the Hurricanes and Gators were believed to be the top options before Wingo pledged to Miami.
As Cristobal and Co. attempt to make their first College Football Playoff appearance this season, it's clear that there will be a steady stream of incoming talent in Miami.