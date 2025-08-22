Name Image Likeness

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood's NIL salary revealed

JC Shelton

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19)
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood brings five-star pedigree to the Wolverines in 2025, and the former No. 1 recruit is expected to make millions as a true freshman.

Underwood (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) is battling senior Mikey Keene for the starting role after signing with Michigan as the top player in the 2025 class.

The Belleville, Michigan, native finished his high school career as one of the state's all-time players. Underwood led Belleville high to two national titles over four seasons, also earning Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year as a junior.

Underwood's career passing yards (11,488) and touchdowns (152) are state records, and he lost just four games in his four-year career to boot.

The Wolverines had to put in some significant work to land Underwood, who was committed to LSU before flipping to head coach Sherrone Moore and Co. NIL reportedly played a large part in that battle.

Underwood reportedly signed a four-year, $12.5 million deal with Michigan, setting him up to earn $3 million in NIL payments from the Big Ten powerhouse as a true freshman, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Underwood is expected to be the highest-paid true freshman in history. And that's even before the former five-star takes a snap for the Wolverines, which have yet to name a starter for the season opener.

Michigan is slated to open the 2025 season at home against New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC).

