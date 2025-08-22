Michigan's NIL surge gets major boost with new media partnership
Michigan has joined a growing list of Power Four schools in partnering with athlete-driven media companies to increase NIL opportunties.
The Wolverines' NIL collective, Champions Circle, is joining forces with College Sports Co. to launch a new media arm called Champ Media, the two announced on Friday.
College Sports Co. was founded by Porter Grieve, Adam Breneman and Andrew Spano.
Champ Media will "produce shows, short-form video segments and social media content" to distribute through digital platforms, per the release. Student athletes will have opportunties to work with brand sponsors to deliver original content with an aim at fan engagement.
Michigan's new media arm has four shows currently in the lineup, including its flag ship production "The LAB," hosted by media personality Ben Lyons.
Fifth-year quarterback Mikey Keene will give an inside look at Michigan football with "The Team." Additionally, former women's lacrosse player Haley Polk is set to host "Hail To Her" and Angelnae Randelle will lead a fast-paced series called "The Social Series."
“Champ Media will make a massive impact on student-athletes and fans in the Ann Arbor community. This is exactly why we built College Sports Co – to help organizations like Champions Circle unlock the full potential of athlete-driven media,” Breneman said in the announcement.