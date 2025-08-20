Missouri announces interesting QB strategy after signing $1.5 million transfer
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers will reportedly play both of their top quarterbacks in the 2025 season opener, according to ESPN.
The competition for the starting nod is down to redshirt sophomore Sam Horn and junior Penn State transfer Beau Pribula.
After announcing his decision to transfer before the Nittany Lions' College Football Playoff run, Pribula wound up at Missouri, which was looking for its next starter with the NFL departure of Brady Cook.
And former four-star Pribula was reportedly paid well by the Tigers on a $1.5 million NIL deal. It's not clear what Horn, also a former four-star, is making this year.
It seemed like Pribula, who has the edge in experience with 24 total appearances over two seasons, was a lock for the starting role this season. However, Drinkwitz and Co. don't appear to be sold ahead of the opener against Central Arkansas, according to ESPN's Chris Low.
“Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has told the team he plans to play both Beau Pribula and Sam Horn at QB in the opener against Central Arkansas, sources tell ESPN,” Low wrote on Twitter. “And Drinkwitz wants the competition to continue from there so that he can evaluate both in game action.”
Pribula has 424 career passing yards with nine touchdowns to one interception along with 571 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. On the other hand, Horn has completed 3-of-8 career passes for 54 yards with a touchdown and an interception in four total appearances.
Although the Tigers were left out of the preseason AP Top 25, Missouri has put together two consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins with bowl victories, including an 11-win season in 2023. Having a dependable quarterback is a must-have to keep the momentum rolling.
Missouri-Central Arkansas is slated for Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network).