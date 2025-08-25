Nation's No. 1 LB, son of NFL great sets two SEC visits
One of the top recruits in the class of 2027, five-star linebacker Cooper Witten has set two visits to SEC programs ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Witten (6-foot-1.5, 215 pounds) plays for Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, where he ranks as the No. 1 linebacker, the No. 4 player in the state and the No. 15 overall recruit in his class (Rivals).
Cooper Witten plays under his father, Jason Witten, who serves as head coach at Liberty Christian after an acclaimed career in the NFL. The former Tennessee Volunteer was an 11-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro tight end for the Dallas Cowboys for 16 seasons.
Multiple college football programs are pushing for Cooper Witten ahead of his junior season. He 45 racked up 45 tackles, one sack, five interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns) and six pass breakups in 2024. Additionally, Witten added 15 catches for 263 yards, seven touchdowns and a kick return score last season.
Oklahoma, which unofficially hosted Witten for a game last season, will receive another visit from the five-star when Michigan comes to town on Sept. 6, Witten revealed to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.
His father's alma mater Tennessee will host Witten when the Vols take on Georgia on Sept. 13.
Witten is also considering the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Texas and Notre Dame during the early stages of his recruitment.
He already holds an On3 NIL valuation of $161,000 with two years of high school remaining, and Witten is expected to garner some serious attention over that span.