Nation's No. 1 RB announces decision date as four major college football programs battle for commitment
Four major college football programs are competing for the elite running back Savion Hiter, who announced his highly-anticipated commitment date on Friday.
Hiter (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) plays for Louisa County High School in Mineral, Virginia, where he is ranked as the No. 1 running back and the No. 11 overall recruit in his class.
The multi-faceted star rushed for 1,698 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior while adding another 199 receiving yards. Hiter also totaled 56 tackles, seven sacks and an interception on defense and scored three times as a return specialist.
Hiter is expected to be the highest-paid tailback as a true freshman with an NIL package worth between $600,000 to $800,000, according to a report from On3.
It's no surprise that Hiter is considering some of college football's top programs. His final four is made up of Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia and Tennessee before his commitment announcement scheduled for Aug. 19.
Hiter visited each of his top four schools – which also happen to be Big Ten rivals (Ohio State,Michigan) and SEC rivals (Georgia, Tennessee) – over the spring and summer leading up to his decision.
Those contenders will have just over two weeks to make their final pitches, and there is no shortage of recruiting power among them, as Georgia sits No. 2 nationally followed by Ohio State (9th), Michigan (10th) and Tennessee (15th).