Nation's No. 2 athlete reveals which two college football programs are recruiting him the hardest
Two college football powerhouses are leading the charge for one of the top players in the class.
Elite athlete Myson Johnson-Cook plays for DeSoto (Texas) High School, where he stars as an all-around playmaker out of the backfield and out wide at receiver. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-1.5, 200-pound athlete rushed for 911 yards with 14 touchdowns while adding another 27 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.
One of the most coveted prospects in his class, Johnson-Cook is ranked as the No. 2 athlete, the No. 27 overall recruit and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per Rivals. He holds an On3 NIL valuation of $148,000 entering his junior season.
After making visits to both programs, Johnson-Cook revealed that its Georgia and Oregon which are recruiting him the hardest at this point, according to a report from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
“Oregon and Georgia have been coming the hardest for me,” Johnson-Cook said via Rivals. “Those were also my favorite visits.”
Kirby Smart's Bulldogs and Dan Lanning's Ducks seem to hold an edge over other contenders like Miami, Texas, Baylor and LSU. There is plenty of familiarity between the two leaders, as Lanning helped lead Georgia to a national championship in 2021 as defensive coordinator under Smart.
Georgia and Oregon have been among the best on the recruiting trail. The Ducks were the only program to finish within the top four of both the high school and transfer portal ranks this offseason. Smart and Co. haven't finished outside the top five in high school recruiting in nine years.
There is still a long ways to go in Johnson-Cook's recruitment with his junior and senior high school seasons still remaining.