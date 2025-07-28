Nation's top uncommitted college football recruit hints at decision day
The top available recruit in the class of 2026 is nearing a decision while entertaining three major college football programs.
Five-star EDGE Anthony "Tank" Jones is down to Alabama, Texas A&M and Oregon before announcing his commitment. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound pass rusher ranks as the No. 18 overall recruit and the No. 5 EDGE in the class.
Jones, who plays for St. Paul's Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama, totaled 84 tackles (18 for loss) with 16 sacks as a junior in 2024. He holds an On3 NIL valuation of $314,000 entering his senior season.
The highly-coveted recruit is favored to land with head coach Kalen DeBoer and the in-state Crimson Tide over Texas A&M and Oregon, according to Rivals. However, after officially visiting his top-three contenders and making trips to both Miami and Auburn, Jones has yet to reveal when he will make his decision.
While that exact date is still unknown, Jones updated his process on Monday, revealing that he will make his choice "either this week or next week."
Texas A&M currently leads the pack with the fifth ranked class of 2026 followed by Alabama (6th) and Oregon (7th). DeBoer and Co. might have the edge as far as home proximity, but Mike Elko's Aggies and Dan Lanning's Ducks should be respected as serious contenders with plenty of NIL backing.