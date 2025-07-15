Name Image Likeness

Nations top linebacker, with six figure NIL-valuation, commits to Texas Longhorns

The elite linebacker chose the Texas Longhorns over Georgia, Oregon, and Clemson

Jerred Johnson

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian directs his player
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian directs his player / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns landed an elite prospect, adding to their 2026 class by beating out an impressive list of blue blood rivals. The top-rated linebacker in the 2026 class, Tyler Atkinson, chose the Longhorns over a group of schools that included the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, and Clemson Tigers. The Longhorns have been aggressive with their utilization of revenue sharing and name, image, and likeness (NIL) assets to bolster their 2026 class. Atkinson heads to Arlington with a considerable NIL valuation.

MORE: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith's $10,500 purchase has college football fans talking

On3 has pegged Atkinson for a $389,000 NIL valuation. That is an impressive number for a 17-year-old high school athlete. Top-rated players generally receive a higher valuation as they have already established some sort of presence based on their accomplishments, accolades, and participation in elite-level camps and bowls.

The Longhorn football program is rumored to be spending between $35 million and $ 40 million on their 2025 roster, which includes funds from their NIL collective, "Texas One Fund." They are also able to spend revenue dollars, along with the rest of college football. With the strength of a powerful, financially strong NIL collective and revenue-sharing assets, Texas does not have to think twice about a six-figure NIL valuation. While the details of any deal with Atkinson have not been released, it is clear that the relationships Texas built, along with whatever offer they have in place, beat out some major rivals for the five-star linebacker.

Arc
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Read more about NIL Daily ON SI Site

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith's $10,500 purchase has college football fans talking

Wealth of donor tied to major college football program surges to No. 2 worldwide

Legendary college football coach gives unfiltered take on NIL and transfer portal

Urban Meyer crowns a new king in the race for college football conference supremacy

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration

Home/NIL News