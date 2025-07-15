Nations top linebacker, with six figure NIL-valuation, commits to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns landed an elite prospect, adding to their 2026 class by beating out an impressive list of blue blood rivals. The top-rated linebacker in the 2026 class, Tyler Atkinson, chose the Longhorns over a group of schools that included the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, and Clemson Tigers. The Longhorns have been aggressive with their utilization of revenue sharing and name, image, and likeness (NIL) assets to bolster their 2026 class. Atkinson heads to Arlington with a considerable NIL valuation.
On3 has pegged Atkinson for a $389,000 NIL valuation. That is an impressive number for a 17-year-old high school athlete. Top-rated players generally receive a higher valuation as they have already established some sort of presence based on their accomplishments, accolades, and participation in elite-level camps and bowls.
The Longhorn football program is rumored to be spending between $35 million and $ 40 million on their 2025 roster, which includes funds from their NIL collective, "Texas One Fund." They are also able to spend revenue dollars, along with the rest of college football. With the strength of a powerful, financially strong NIL collective and revenue-sharing assets, Texas does not have to think twice about a six-figure NIL valuation. While the details of any deal with Atkinson have not been released, it is clear that the relationships Texas built, along with whatever offer they have in place, beat out some major rivals for the five-star linebacker.
