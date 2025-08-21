Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola’s NIL salary revealed
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola will reportedly be paid handsomely for his sophomore season in 2025.
The former five-star was thrown into the fire last year as a true freshman, starting all 13 games in 2024, and put together one of the best seasons by first-year passer in program history. Raiola's passing yards (2,819) and completion rate (67.1%) last season are Nebraska freshman records.
With Raiola at the helm of the offense, second-year head coach Matt Rhule's Cornhuskers finished at 7-6 for the program's first winning season since 2016.
Being the starting quarterback at a blue-blood program like Nebraska can come with some lofty NIL opportunties, and Raiola is expected to rake in upwards of $3 million this year, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
"A source close to Dylan Raiola told On3 that the rising sophomore will make more than $3 million this season," Nakos wrote. "That figure is an all-in number between roster value and NIL deals, including partnerships with adidas and Panini."
Raiola and the Cornhuskers have an intriguing opportunity to contend nationally this season, as the program landed the nation's No. 13 transfer portal class and are scheduled play just two preseason Top 25 teams (No. 14 Michigan, No. 2 Penn State).
A 10-win season would be the first for Nebraska since 2012
The 2025 season will kick off versus Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN).