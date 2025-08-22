Nebraska HC Matt Rhule reveals NIL strategy behind new podcast
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has launched an interesting project ahead of the 2025 college football season as the blue-blood Cornhuskers search for success.
The former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach posted 5-7 and 7-6 seasons in his first two years at the helm at Nebraska, which hasn't won more than seven games since 2016.
For the five-time national championship program to return to conference and national contention, staying competitive in the ever-evolving NIL space is pivotal. Rhule certainly seems to be aware of that challenge and intends to share opportunities players, in part, by building their brands on his new podcast.
"House Rhules" was launched on Thursday, one week before the Cornhuskers open the 2025 season against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium. Rhule plans to host a show each week alongside co-host, friend and Philadelphia radio sports talk host Anthony Gargano.
Rhule revealed to ESPN on Friday that Nebraska student athletes can make appearances on the new show to "earn Name, Image and Likeness money."
"The podcast can help build the brands of the football program and university, Rhule said, and also be a way for players who make appearances to earn Name, Image and Likeness money," ESPN wrote.
Schools can now share up to $20.5 million directly to student athletes this year after the House settlement's approval of the revenue-share model. Third-party deals over $600, approved by the NIL Go clearinghouse, can add to players' earnings and help programs meet their goals.
Building the brands of Nebraska athletes to a level where third-party sponsors are enticed to sign them to NIL deals seems to be an aspect here for Rhule and Co., beyond what will be shared in revenue-share contracts.
Nebraska-Cincinnati is slated for Aug. 28 from Arrowhead Stadium at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN).