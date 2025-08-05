New footage reveals inside look at LSU's negotiations with star QB Garrett Nussmeier
One of the top priorities for LSU and head coach Brian Kelly was getting star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier back in a Tigers' uniform for the 2025 college football season.
Nussmeier finished second in the SEC and fifth nationally in passing as a first-year starter in 2024 after backing up Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.
The 2025 NFL Draft was an enticing option for Nussmeier after a breakout season, but in the NIL era, returning to school is becoming a popular decision. Especially for a player like Nussmeier with just one season as a starter under his belt.
Another productive college season could pay off in a big way later down the line. And Nussmeier, holding a $3.8 million On3 NIL valuation, can make millions while building on his draft stock.
The NIL negotiations between LSU and Nussmeier featured a unique twist, as both Kelly and his star quarterback are represented by agent Trace Armstrong with Athletes First.
New footage shown in the Netflix documentary series "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" shows Kelly on the phone with Armstrong as Nussmeier decided between the NFL and a return to LSU.
"If it's a third-round draft pick, you're going to break even," Kelly said. "So, let's get the data together. If you're not going to make money on this, let's see how this works for both of us, right? For us, we're trying to protect guys that can help us win. Let's work together, that's all I'm saying."
"Interesting world we live in. He's my agent, but he's representing players that are on my team," Kelly said.
Of course, Nussmeier ultimately decided to run it back with the Tigers and delay his professional career. That path has also been taken by other quarterbacks and highly-valued stars like Penn State's Drew Allar and Miami's Carson Beck.
The Tigers are slated to open the season at defending ACC champion Clemson on Aug. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC).