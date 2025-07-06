Name Image Likeness

NFL veteran raises ‘real question’ after Texas Tech commit’s $5.1M NIL deal

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire
Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo became the highest-rated Texas Tech commit in program history when he announced his pledge on July 4, three days after the institution of the House settlement's revenue share model in college athletics.

Ojo (6-foot-7, 275 pounds) hails from Mansfield, Texas, where he plays for Lake Ridge High School. The highly-coveted prospect ranks as the top offensive tackle in the country and was entertaining major college football programs like Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Ole Miss and Ohio State, among others.

After officially visiting Michigan and Texas in June, Ojo shocked the football world by committing to the Red Raiders after signing what is believed to be the the largest revenue share NIL deal in history. The contract is worth $5.1 million over three years, according to Ojo's agent Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management.

The "real question" surrounding Ojo's pledge to Texas Tech centers around what he might have made before July 1, according to former Oregon and NFL tight end George Wrighster III.

"The real question is how much he got before July 1," Wrighster wrote on X.

In addition to the $20.5 million that schools can directly allocate to student athletes this year, outside NIL deals totaling over $600, including those from booster collectives, are subject to the NIL Go clearinghouse ran by Deloitte and set up by the College Sports Commission.

Any additional funds that Ojo might have received before July 1 were not subject to disclosure.

Head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders have been extremely active in the NIL space behind the efforts of general manager James Blanchard and The Matador Club collective founder Cody Campbell.

Texas Tech, which hasn't won more than eight games in a season since 2009, signed the nation's top transfer portal class in the 2025 cycle before landing one of the top high school players in the country.

JC SHELTON

J.C. Shelton is college football fanatic and expert. He is a Georgia native and proud University of Georgia College of Journalism graduate who began his media career covering the Georgia Bulldogs for The Red & Black, before moving to USA TODAY Sports’ UGA Wire. JC launched the ‘UGA Football Live With J.C. Shelton’ podcast in 2020, and has interviewed Georgia football legends including Hines Ward, Todd Gurley, Aaron Murray, Mark Richt and others. J.C. also served as Lead Editor for The Players’ Lounge, covering Georgia, Tennessee and Clemson football. He is a resident of Atlanta with his wife and dog.

