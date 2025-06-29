Nick Saban has clear advice for college athletes focused on NIL money
Seven-time national champion head coach Nick Saban continues to speak out against a concerning trend in the transfer portal and NIL era.
Players are faced with some enticing offers, sometimes eclipsing millions of dollars, to pack up and play elsewhere. It's a yearly process that is driven by two transfer windows and well-funded collectives across the country.
The resulting shift – at least for some athletes – is prioritizing those monetary opportunities rather than what is best for their career on the field.
And Saban, who won a national title at LSU and six at Alabama before retiring in 2024, believes development has become less of a sticking point, something that he continues to plead with players to avoid.
“I think the focus needs to be on development," Saban said on "Pure Athlete." "I think the guys that took the best advantage of their opportunities in college – at least that I had an experience with – were the guys that weren't necessarily focused on the outcome of what they wanted to ultimately accomplish. But they were able to stay focused on the things they needed to do to get that outcome, which means you're focused on your development on a day-to-day basis in terms of the character and attitude that you, sort of, live your life and develop the kind of work habits and perseverance. "
There is a lot of growth, both from an off-field and on-field perspective, that comes with fighting and winning a starting role.
"Nobody can really be a great competitor, or actually succeed in life, if you can't overcome adversity," Saban said.