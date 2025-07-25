Nick Saban makes his stance crystal clear on Donald Trump’s NIL executive order
President Donald Trump's executive order will benefit college athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness space, according to former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Saban, who was mentioned by Trump as a potential leader for the College Sports Commission back in May, addressed the newly signed executive order that seeks "balanced use of resources across collegiate athletic programs that preserves their educational and developmental benefits."
"The executive order provides a huge step in providing the educational model that has always been what we've sort of tried to promote to create opportunities for players, male and female alike, revenue and non-revenue, so that they can have development as people, students and develop careers and develop professionally if that's what they choose to do," Saban said on "Fox & Friends."
The order titled "SAVING COLLEGE SPORTS" is a significant step in keeping student athletes from being considered as employees of their schools.
“It is common sense that college sports are not, and should not be, professional sports, and my administration will take action accordingly," the order says.
"I think we need to make a decision here relative to do we want to have an education-based model, which I think the president made a huge step towards doing that, or do we want to have universities sponsor professional teams," Saban said.
Additionally, the order "prohibits third-party, pay-for-play payments to collegiate athletes" and seeks to protect women's sports and non-revenue programs by regulating revenue sharing instituted by the House settlement.