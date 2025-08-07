Nick Saban names the 'top-end' college football teams in the SEC for 2025
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban is sold on the potential of five SEC programs as "top-end" teams ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The coaching legend, now an analyst at ESPN and a staple on "College GameDay," named his favorites for championship contention within the conference as fall camp kicks off around the country.
Not surprisingly, Texas was the first team mentioned. The Longhorns rank first in blue-chip ratio this year after making back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and playing for an SEC title last year.
As former five-star phenom Arch Manning prepares to take the helm of the Texas offense, another star quarterback could pace the conference entirely. LSU passer Garrett Nussmeier returns for a final go with the Tigers, who added one of the nation's top transfer classes in the 2025 cycle after a 9-4 season.
With Texas and LSU noted by Saban, Florida made the exclusive list next. Star quarterback DJ Lagway, if healthy, is expected to be even better this season after a breakout true freshman campaign.
The Gators hadn't posted a winning season since 2020 before Lagway replaced an injured Graham Mertz and helped lead Florida to an 8-5 finish.
Alabama and defending SEC champion Georgia rounded out Saban's favorites. The two powerhouses are the most recent SEC teams to win national championships and are coming off ultimately disappointing seasons in 2024.
“I think Texas is one of the teams that obviously is really, really good this year,” Saban said via CBS Sports’ Alex Scarborough. “I think LSU has got a shot to be really good. I think Florida’s got a shot to be really good. I think Alabama and Georgia both have a shot to be really good. So I think there’s a lot of sort of top-end good teams.”
Both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have questions at quarterback after the departure of Alabama's Jalen Milroe (NFL) and Georgia's Carson Beck (transfer). However, the two rank in the top three in blue-chip ratio and have the talent to reach the SEC championship game and playoff.
There is significant money being thrown around by each of these established SEC powers. Saban's choices rank in the top eight nationally in NIL collective backing, with Texas pacing the country followed by LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Florida, according to NCAA estimates.