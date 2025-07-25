Nico Iamaleava breaks silence on controversial transfer after alleged NIL standoff
What exactly went down between Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee is unknown, but the new UCLA quarterback is adamant that the alleged NIL standoff did not result lead to his transfer portal decision.
The former five-star signed what was believed to be the first multi-million NIL deal for a high-school prospect when coming out of Downey, California. Iamaleava's agreement with Tennessee reportedly spanned three years and totaled $8 million.
After serving as the backup as a true freshman, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound passer took the reigns in 2024 and went on to lead the Volunteers to their first College Football Playoff appearance in a 10-3 season.
Iamaleava was expected to return as one of the SEC's top quarterbacks and even participated in spring practice. That was until the final day of the spring period, when reports of his plans to transfer surfaced, shocking the college football world.
Iamaleava and his representatives, were allegedly seeking a more valuable NIL package that would have paid him $4 million in 2025, according to a report from CBS Sports. Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel didn't budge and decided to let their starting quarterback walk with the season around the corner.
Iamaleava, who later signed a reported $2.4 million deal to play for UCLA, hadn't addressed his controversial exit from Tennessee until Big Ten Media Days.
He shot down the reports of that situation stemming from an NIL disagreement on Thursday.
"I’ll say that my decision to leave was extremely hard, one of the hardest that I ever had to make," Iamaleava said. "But family was the biggest thing to me, and a lot of things about financial stuff – it was never that."
Iamaleava's move to UCLA puts him about 30 miles from his hometown of Long Beach.
"It was me getting back home, closer to my family, and playing at the highest level with my family’s support," he said. "In our Samoan culture, we’re always together, and that was a very important thing for me."
There is more than one side to every story, and while reports say differently, Iamaleava seemed confident in his recount.
His challenge, now, is leading the charge for a Bruins' squad that finished 5-7 under first-year head coach Deshaun Foster. UCLA's move to the Big Ten last season wasn't a smooth one, and a productive season from Iamaleava could change that trajectory.