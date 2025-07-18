Nike announces major deal with $2.7 million college football star
One of the top playmakers in all of college football, Alabama's Ryan Williams continue to build a strong Name, Image and Likeness portfolio as his sophomore season approaches.
Williams earned Freshman All-America and First-Team All-SEC honors in 2024 after leading the head coach Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide in receiving with 48 catches for 865 yards and 10 total touchdowns.
The former five-star and Saraland, Alabama, native has capitalized on his breakout season with multiple NIL deals. Just this year, Williams, holding a $2.7 million On3 NIL valuation, inked partnerships with Hollister, nail polish brand Salley Hansen and EA Sports.
Williams' latest deal might be the biggest of them all, as major apparel brand Nike announced his addition to the Fortune 500 company's roster of NIL athletes.
"Ryan’s NIL partnership announcement reflects Nike’s five-decade history as the brand of athletes and its continued commitment to inspiring and uplifting the next generation through partnerships, innovation and storytelling that move the world forward through the power of sport," the company said Friday in a release.
Nike has been extremely active in the NIL era by previously signing top college athletes like former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark, among others.
“Since I can remember, Nike has always been the best fit on and off the field," Williams said in the release. "Family has always been a huge part of who I am. When I had the opportunity to join the Nike family, I knew I had to just do it.”
Williams and the Crimson Tide will open the 2025 season at Florida State on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).