NIL debate erupts as Steve Sarkisian’s Texas trends for nation’s No. 2 RB
Texas is building some significant momentum on the recruiting trail under head coach Steve Sarkisian, and some college football fans believe the surge isn't only a reflection of the Longhorns' culture.
Much has been made about the Name, Image and Likeness war chest at Texas, which ranks first nationally in collective backing this year at $22.2 million, per NCAA estimates. Staying competitive in the NIL space is critical to attract top talent, and that is something the Longhorns are doing with ease.
Sarkisian and Co., coming off the No. 1 class of the 2025 cycle and back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, are beginning to make their presence felt in the 2026 recruiting class.
Over the last three weeks, Texas landed five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, flipped Georgia defensive line commit James Johnson and received commitments from four-stars Samari Matthews and John Turntine.
After sniffing the top-15, the Longhorns now rank seventh nationally ahead of Sunday's announcement from five-star running back Derrek Cooper. According to Rivals, the No. 2 player at the position is expected to commit to Texas over Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State and Miami.
The projection for Texas to land Cooper was met with some pushback from fans, particularly Georgia faithful, who believe NIL is the underlying difference maker.
"It should say prediction for Texas to pay Derrek Cooper," a fan responded.
"How much money does Texas spend?" one fan wrote.
"We all know he’s going to Texas for that money," another added.
"Ha!!! Money talks," a fan responded. "They weren’t even in the discussion a week ago!!"
Sarkisian spoke about the Longhorns' NIL dealings at SEC Media Days, claiming that he and his staff don't want players who are only looking for a lofty payday.
"We only have so much money to go around,"Sarkisian said at SEC Media Days. "We don't talk about NIL, or revenue sharing, or publicity rights until the very end, and that may hurt us on some kids. But if the kid is coming to Texas for that reason, we don't want him anyway."
Cooper, out of Hollywood, Florida, will make his decision on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.