Nine college football stars sign high-profile NIL deal with Beats by Dre ahead of 2025 season
Some of the top college football players in the country are partnering with Beats by Dre for the 2025 season as a part of the ‘Beats Elite’ series.
The popular headphone company revealed its exclusive college partners on Tuesday, Beats by Dre's third such rollout after signing similar NIL deals with some of the game's top stars over the two previous seasons.
Nine athletes are featured, inlcuding Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons and Georgia running back Nate Frazier.
The rest of the list is made up of quarterbacks: Bryce Underwood (Michigan), Dante Moore (Oregon), DJ Lagway (Florida), John Mateer (Oklahoma), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina).
Downs, a two-time All-American with an On3 NIL valuation of $2.4 million, is the lone second-year Beats by Dre partner after also signing last season.
Two of the top quarterbacks in the SEC, Sellers and Lagway lead the group with NIL valuations of $3.7 million. Underwood, the lone true freshman in the group, already holds a $3 million NIL valuation after signing with Michigan on a deal that is reported to total over $10 million.
Williams comes in with a valuation of $2.7 million with Mateer sitting at the same figure ahead of his first season at Oklahoma. Eight of the 'Beats Elite’ partners, including Simmons ($1.5 million valuation), rank in the top 50 of the On3 NIL 100 with an exclusion of Frazier ($827,000).