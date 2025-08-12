North Carolina QB Gio Lopez reveals what it’s like to play under Bill Belichick
As North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick acclimates to college football, the NFL coaching legend is making a significant impact on transfer quarterback Gio Lopez.
Lopez (6-foot, 203 pounds) spent his first two seasons at South Alabama after signing with the Jaguars as a three-star recruit in the class of 2023. The Madison, Alabama, native was expected to continue his career with the program before entering the transfer portal after spring practice.
Belichick and the Tar Heels brought Lopez into the fold three days later on a reported $1 million NIL deal.
And it seems that Lopez and his new head coach have spent a plethora of time in the film room before the season opener, which will be Belichick's college coaching debut after spending nearly 50 years in the NFL and winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.
In an interview with ESPN's David Hale, Lopez explained what it's like playing quarterback under a coaching legend like Belichick. It's clear that the junior passer is open to everything he is learning from one of the greatest coaches in football history.
"He's (Belichick) talking about how a fumble in the second quarter changed the way a play unfolded in the fourth quarter," Lopez said. "This guy knows it all. It's one of those situations where you sit back, zip your lips and open your ears."
Belichick and Lopez have their work cut out for them ahead of a highly-anticipated season. The Tar Heels are coming off a 6-7 season under College Football Hall of Famer Mack Brown and face an ACC schedule that is headlined by No. 2 Clemson and rivals Duke and Syracuse.
North Carolina is slated to open the 2025 season at home against TCU on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN).