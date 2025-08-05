Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love chooses shoe brand for big NIL deal
Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love is taking advantage of his breakout sophomore season with a major NIL deal with shoe brand New Balance.
After receiving limited opportunties as a true freshman, Love exploded onto the scene in 2024 by leading the Irish with 1,125 rushing yards (6.9 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns while adding another 237 yards and two scores as a receiver.
Love was one of the pivotal pieces of a Notre Dame team that finished 14-2 and one win shy of a national title. It's no surprise that the former four-star out of St. Louis, Missouri, leads the Irish with a $1.6 On3 NIL valuation entering his junior campaign.
Love and New Balance announced their new partnership on Tuesday. He is the third college football player to sign with the major brand, joining former Ohio State stars Marvin Harrison Jr. and Chase Young.
“Jeremiyah brings a rare combination of athleticism, intelligence, and heart to everything he does," New Balance said in a release. “He’s a game-changer on the field and a thoughtful leader off of it. His drive and commitment to uplifting those around him makes him a perfect fit for New Balance. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the family and very excited for what’s ahead.”
In addition to helping New Balance "shape the next generation of performance footwear," Love will engage in community outreach in his hometown and on campus in South Bend by “furthering the brand’s commitment to community and empowering the next generation of athletes."
Love will have more opportunties to add to his NIL portfolio throughout his junior season as one of the top running backs in the country.
Notre Dame will kick off the season in a big way with a road matchup at Miami on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).