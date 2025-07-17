Oklahoma's Brent Venables turns heads with NIL admission about $2.7 million QB
Quarterback John Mateer is a key part of the new-look Oklahoma Sooners as the program attempts to bounce back from a dissapointing first season in the SEC.
Head coach Brent Venables and Co. especially struggled offensively in 2024, finishing 119th nationally in passing and 97th in scoring during a 6-7 season.
Along with making changes at both coordinator spots, Venables and new general manager Jim Nagy dipped into the transfer portal and landed former Washington State star Mateer, who broke out as a first-year starter with 44 total touchdowns, 3,139 passing yards and 826 yards on the ground.
Mateer was one of the most-coveted transfer players in the country and had built a $2.7 million On3 NIL valuation before signing with the Sooners on a reported $3 million deal. That figure isn't the highest in college football, but it is considered one of the most valuable deals.
And Mateer, along with two other unnamed players, was offered even more by at least one program, according to a claim by Venables this week at SEC Media Days.
"He's a guy that deeply cares," Venables said of Mateer. "He's a guy, along with the other two players that are part of the 2025 version of the Oklahoma Sooners, turned down more money to go elsewhere because of belief and vision in the program."
Oklahoma added more transfer stars like running back Jaydn Ott (Cal), EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. (Florida State) and linebacker Kendal Daniels (Oklahoma State) in the No. 12 ranked class.
It remains to be seen if Mateer can help change the trajectory of the Sooners on offense. The expectations are high given the pieces added around him and the connection with new coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who also made the move from Washington State.
And Mateer certainly has the support by his new head coach after an impressive spring.
"This is a guy that wants to win at the highest level," Venables said. "A connector. A guy that leads from the front. As he plays the game, he looks like he's in fast forward a lot of times. A great competitor. Super athletic. Throws the ball really well on the run. Makes a lot of good decisions. Very self-deprecating. Likes to have fun. Can laugh at himself. He handles those tough moments that are a part of every day."
Mateer is slated to make his Oklahoma debut in the 2025 season opener at home against Illinois State on Aug. 30 (ESPN+).