Oklahoma QB John Mateer’s season could be in jeopardy after Venmo scandal surfaces
New Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is at the center of the college football world after news of his Venmo account revealing potential sports-gambling activities surfaced on Monday night.
Screenshots of his publicly-avialable payment history appear to show two transactions labeled as "sports gambling," with one also including the words "UCLA vs USC" in the description. Both payments were made to a named individual on Nov. 20, 2022, one day after USC squeaked out a 48-45 win over rival UCLA.
Mateer was in the midst of his true freshman season at Washington State at that time. The former three-star out of Little Elm, Texas, did not take over the starting role until his redshirt sophomore season in 2024.
And that campaign was a special one for Mateer, who broke out with 44 total touchdowns, 3,139 passing yards and 826 rushing yards in his first season as a starter. He later followed offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to Oklahoma, where he signed a reported $3 million NIL deal with the Sooners.
The status of Mateer with the season right around the corner is unclear at this point. Oklahoma announced that it was made aware of the Venmo receipts and has launched an investigation.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, there is a "long way to go" to find out if Mateer violated NCAA rules. If the allegations prove true, though, Oklahoma's star passer could miss around 50% of a season.
"With OU officials vetting John Mateer and his Venmos that reference sports gambling, there’s a long way to go to see if he did anything wrong," Thamel wrote on X. "Hypothetically, a case that involves a student-athlete wagering on his/her own sport would unfold this way, per NCAA rules.
"The 50-percent of the season would be considered a starting point, and that number could move up or down depending on mitigating factors," Thamel wrote on X. "Again, this is all per generic example. Lot to sort through here."
There are more questions than answers at this time around Mateer's situation. However, the junior passer did address the issue after practice on Tuesday, denying the allegations and referring to the Venmo transactions and their descriptions as "inside jokes."
The Sooners are slated to open the 2025 season at home against Illinois State on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+).