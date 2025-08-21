Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer's NIL salary revealed
Highly-touted transfer quarterback John Mateer is expected to be paid well at Oklahoma after his significant move from Washington State ahead of the 2025 college football season.
After backing up No. 1 2025 NFL Draft pick Cam Ward, Mateer took over the starting role for the Cougars as a first-year starter in 2024. The former three-star certainly exceeded expectations, totaling 44 touchdowns with 3,139 passing yards and another 826 yards on the ground in 12 games.
Mateer (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal ahead of his redshirt junior campaign. And it was the Sooners who landed the talented passer after bringing former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
Mateer's breakout season and high-profile role at a major program have seemingly paid off, as the Little, Elm, Texas native is expected to make between $2.5 and $3 million in NIL payments this year, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Mateer ranks 13th in in college sports with an On3 NIL valuation of $2.7 million. He was recently named a brand sponsor for Beats by Dre as a part of the "Beats Elite" rollout.
Oklahoma and head coach Brent Venables needed an answer at quarterback following a disastrous first season (6-7) in the SEC. The Sooners finished 97th in total offense and 119th passing offense in 2024.
The challenge for Mateer is adjusting to a new program, teammates and head coach, all while holding a significant amount of weight on his shoulders to find success. Not having to learn a new offense, though, should help ease that transition.
Mateer and Co. will open the 2025 season at home against Illinois State on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+).