Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer's NIL salary revealed

JC Shelton

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer / DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Highly-touted transfer quarterback John Mateer is expected to be paid well at Oklahoma after his significant move from Washington State ahead of the 2025 college football season.

After backing up No. 1 2025 NFL Draft pick Cam Ward, Mateer took over the starting role for the Cougars as a first-year starter in 2024. The former three-star certainly exceeded expectations, totaling 44 touchdowns with 3,139 passing yards and another 826 yards on the ground in 12 games.

Mateer (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal ahead of his redshirt junior campaign. And it was the Sooners who landed the talented passer after bringing former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

Mateer's breakout season and high-profile role at a major program have seemingly paid off, as the Little, Elm, Texas native is expected to make between $2.5 and $3 million in NIL payments this year, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Mateer ranks 13th in in college sports with an On3 NIL valuation of $2.7 million. He was recently named a brand sponsor for Beats by Dre as a part of the "Beats Elite" rollout.

Oklahoma and head coach Brent Venables needed an answer at quarterback following a disastrous first season (6-7) in the SEC. The Sooners finished 97th in total offense and 119th passing offense in 2024.

The challenge for Mateer is adjusting to a new program, teammates and head coach, all while holding a significant amount of weight on his shoulders to find success. Not having to learn a new offense, though, should help ease that transition.

Mateer and Co. will open the 2025 season at home against Illinois State on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

Published
JC Shelton
JC SHELTON

J.C. Shelton is college football fanatic and expert. He is a Georgia native and proud University of Georgia College of Journalism graduate who began his media career covering the Georgia Bulldogs for The Red & Black, before moving to USA TODAY Sports’ UGA Wire. JC launched the ‘UGA Football Live With J.C. Shelton’ podcast in 2020, and has interviewed Georgia football legends including Hines Ward, Todd Gurley, Aaron Murray, Mark Richt and others. J.C. also served as Lead Editor for The Players’ Lounge, covering Georgia, Tennessee and Clemson football. He is a resident of Atlanta with his wife and dog.

