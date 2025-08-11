Pair of Georgia stars unite for new NIL deal before 2025 college football season
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and tight end Lawson Luckie are teaming up off the field in a new NIL partnership before the 2025 college football season.
The Associated Credit Union – a member-owned financial institution in the state of Georgia – revealed its new partnership with Stockton and Luckie on Monday, according to DawgNation.
Stockton enters his redshirt junior campaign as a first-year starter after backing up Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami in the offseason. The former four-star out of Tiger, Georgia, helped lead the Bulldogs to a comeback win over Texas in the SEC championship before making his first start against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.
Luckie also has a significant season ahead, as the third-year tight end has worked himself into a starter alongside senior Oscar Delp.
Luckie, out of Norcross Georgia, posted career highs in receptions (24), receiving yards (348) and touchdowns (3) as a sophomore last season.
Stockton holds an On3 NIL valuation of $823,000 while Luckie sits at $318,000.
The ACU partnered with former Georgia All-American safety Malaki Starks last season before he was taken by the Baltimore Ravens the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, it's Stockton and Luckie who will help the institution "engage with younger audiences in a way that feels genuine, aspirational and rooted in shared values."
ACU is also "exploring ideas" for the pair of Georgia standouts to give back to their communities with football clinics alongside local schools, mentorship-focused events and youth engagement activities, according to the report.
Stockton, Luckie and the Bulldogs will open the 2025 season at home against Marshall on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).