Paul Finebaum makes his pick for the best team in college football extremely clear
The 2025 college football season feels closer than ever. Media days have begun and preview magazines are hitting the shelves around the country. As the excitement builds, the debate surrounding which team will be the best in college football continues to rage.
ESPN's College Football Power Index (FPI) currently gives Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State the highest odds of winning the CFP national championship next season. Along with these top contenders, Penn State has appeared at the top of several preseason polls, while Notre Dame has received some hype after a run to the national title game in 2024.
During an appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up' on Thursday, Paul Finebaum didn't hesitate when naming his pick for the best team in college football entering the 2025 season.
"Well, that's pretty boring, but I'm sticking with Texas," Finebaum said. "They just have it all across the board.
"Now, some of these people reading magazines at the grocery store are going, 'How can you say that, because they've had to replace so many skill position players?' That's all true. Just watch the NFL Draft. But Steve Sarkisian has recruited, and he has mined the portal better than anyone in the land, so his roster is superb."
There's no surprise that Texas is generating this level of hype. The Longhorns have made back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, including a run to the semifinals last season before their season ended against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
Along with last season's success, the hype surrounding quarterback Arch Manning has only amplified the preseason noise surrounding the Longhorns. In limited action, Manning has impressed fans and media personalities, throwing for 969 yards, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He has been crowned the best quarterback in college football, despite having started only two games last season.
The Longhorns also signed one of the best transfer portal classes in the nation, ranking top 20 nationally. Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley and Cal tight end Jack Endries are projected to be major weapons for Manning in 2025. Defensively, Texas added former five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw from North Carolina and Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence.
Along with the transfer portal, the Longhorns have found major success on the recruiting trail. Head coach Steven Sarkisian signed the No. 1 recruiting class in college football, securing commitments from multiple five-star prospects. The Longhorns' class had a projected NIL valuation of nearly $200,000, the second-highest in the SEC.
The Longhorns open the 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on FOX.