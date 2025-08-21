Penn State quarterback Drew Allar's NIL salary revealed
Penn State star quarterback Drew Allar is expected to be among college football's highest-paid players for the 2025 season after passing up this year's NFL Draft.
Allar helped lead head coach James Franklin's Nittany Lions to a school-record 13 wins and their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history last season. Penn State was one win away from a national championship shot before a three-point loss to Notre Dame in the semifinals.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound passer finished third in the Big Ten in passing (3,327 yards) with 24 touchdowns to eight interceptions as a junior last season.
One of the top NFL prospects, the Medina, Ohio, native elected to pass up turning pro early for a return as a senior. And Allar will reportedly make "at least" $3 million for his final season in college, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Allar ranks ninth in college sports with an NIL valuation of $3.1 million. He has inked deals with brands like Frosted Flakes, Bose, Urban Outfitters and EA Sports throughout his career.
There is a intriguing opportunity ahead for Allar, who could build on his NFL stock while potentially contended for another playoff spot.
Penn State sits No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25, but needs its star quarterback to do his part, especially against No. 7 Oregon and No. 3 Ohio State. Those Big Ten matchups, obviously important for conference and national contention, will also be under the microscope for Allar as an NFL prospect.
Allar and Co. will open the 2025 season at home against Nevada on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS).