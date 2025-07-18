Peyton Manning's son, class of 2030 QB recruit enrolls at new school
As Arch Manning prepares to take the starting quarterback role at Texas this year, another Manning is waiting in the wings for his chance at college football stardom.
The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and the cousin of Arch, Marshall Manning is headed into his eighth-grade season.
It's still early in his playing career, but Marshall Manning has been in the spotlight before for his appearance at the Pro Bowl earlier this year, throwing passes to NFL stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Brian Thomas Jr.
Marshall Manning was expected to attend Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado, after finishing middle school. His father won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos after winning his first with the Indianapolis Colts, for which he played 13 years.
However, Marshall Manning, slated for the class of 2030, has reportedly made a move to Tennessee before the 2025 season to play for Baylor School, a private middle and high school in Chattanooga, according to a report by Stephen Hargis of the Times Free Press.
Peyton Manning played collegiately at Tennessee in Knoxville, about a two-hour drive from Chattanooga. The Red Raiders' varsity squad is coming off a 12-1 season that ended with a six-point loss in the state title game.
If Arch Manning's young Texas career serves as a barometer, it wouldn't be a surprise for Marshall Manning to be one of the most recognizable names in college football one day. There could be some lofty value, too, as despite just two starts to his name, Arch Manning holds the highest On3 NIL valuation in college sports at $6.8 million.
But that potential path is years away for Marshall Manning, who likely won't be evaluated for a rating as a recruit until his sophomore season of high school. When he does, though, the football world will take notice.