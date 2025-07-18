President Donald Trump's executive order could change college athletics amid NIL controversy
The Name, Image and Likeness world in college athletics could be in for significant change in light of the SCORE Act proposal and a potential executive order from President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, U.S. House introduced the SCORE Act, a bill that intends to "protect the name, image, and likeness rights of students athletes to promote fair compensation with respect to intercollegiate athletics, and for other purposes."
Impacts to college athletics, if passed, include agent regulation, academic and medical support for student athletes, scholarship protections and protection for non-revenue sports teams. Additionally, guardrails around NIL regulation and banning student athletes from becoming employees of their schools make up the new proposal.
As the SCORE Act awaits a vote in the House, President Trump intends to sign an executive order in the coming days to establish "national standards" for NIL in college athletics, according to a CBS News report.
The potential for an executive order to reign in chaotic NIL dealings made headlines back in May, when The Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump was considering the idea after a meeting with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban
These new developments come on the heels of the House v NCAA settlement that ushered in a new era in the NIL space. Schools can now share up to $20.5 million directly to athletes in a revenue-share model and third-party deals must be cleared by the NIL Go clearinghouse – ran by Deloitte and set up by the College Sports Commission (CSC).
Despite the new guidelines, it remains to be seen if the NCAA and CSC can enforce those parameters. An executive order, and the SCORE Act, would likely change that aspect considerably.