Ryan Day makes feelings clear about Julian Sayin amid Ohio State’s QB competition
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has an important decision to make at quarterback for the 2025 college football season after securing a national championship behind the arm of Will Howard.
The offense led by Howard was one of the best in the country last season. But the Buckeyes won't have the benefit of having an experienced passer at the helm this year, with young talent like redshirt freshman Julian Sayin, redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and true freshman Tavien St. Clair in the mix for the starting nod.
Sayin, a former five-star and Alabama transfer, has the most experience with four appearances, 12 attempts and a touchdown last season. All things considered, it appears that Sayin is the favorite after spring practice and in the midst of fall camp, but the competition is ongoing, according to Day.
"There’s a lot to like," Day said of Sayin on Tuesday. "He's very smart. He makes quick decisions. The ball comes out of his hand, he's accurate. He's improved. He wants to be good. He knows what it takes."
Sayin was one of the top recruits in the 2024 class and was set to join Alabama before Nick Saban's retirement. That prompted the Carlsbad, California, native's move to the Buckeyes, where Sayin holds an NIL valuation of $1 million before his first start.
Kienholz seems to be pushing Sayin for the starting role. The former four-star has appeared in five games over two seasons, but did not attempt a pass in 2024.
“They’ve both had good moments and moments where they’ve grown," Day said. "The competition continues."
Whichever passer lands the job will have one of the best players in the country on the outside in All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. As a whole, Ohio State sits fifth nationally in blue-chip ratio and has plenty of talent elsewhere to support a first-year starter.
The Buckeyes won't have a layup to open the 2025 season, though, as Texas will make the trip to Columbus on Aug. 30. That College Football Playoff semifinal rematch will take place at noon ET (Fox).