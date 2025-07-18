Ryan Day makes Ohio State’s recruiting priorities in NIL era crystal clear
Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State appear to be selling culture and championship pedigree over Name, Image and Likeness opportunities after securing the Buckeyes' ninth national title last season.
The Buckeyes made headlines last offseason for reportedly spending $20 million in NIL funds to field their championship roster. It was a gamble that certainly paid off, giving Day and Co. one of the most talented teams in the country.
The Big Ten powerhouse has been competitive in the NIL era in terms of high school recruiting. Dating back to the 2020 cycle, Ohio State has been a mainstay in the top five nationally.
While the NIL money continues to flow from The Foundation NIL collective, Day revealed that his key pitch to recruits is the tradition-rich history of the Buckeyes.
"All these traditions that have built up over time... and in recruiting, we sell a big, big part of that, because a team with a past has a future," Day said Friday on "The Bobby Carpenter Show with Anthony Schlegel."
"The brotherhood right now, and our culture, is as strong as it's ever been... But making sure the guys understand that they're here for a reason," Day continued. "And when you look at last year's team and the guys that decided to come back... the guys right now on our team were built into the brotherhood."
Ohio State had the benefit of returning multiple star upperclassmen for the 2024 season instead of losing them to the NFL Draft. Players like Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau were key pieces for the 14-2 national title run.
The Buckeyes, although the winningest team over the last 10 years, hadn't won a national championship since 2014 before last year's surge. Now, Day and his staff can truly pitch things like culture and legacy after reaching the promised land.
Whether recruits truly prioritize those intangibles over a lofty NIL paycheck elsewhere is a different question.
"It's that culture to make sure you understand you're not just coming for a paycheck," Day said. "You're not just coming as a pass through. You're coming here to leave a legacy behind."