Nation’s No. 1 college basketball recruit signs NIL deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand
It has been a Summer of change for Class of 2026 women's basketball recruit Saniyah Hall. The five-star forward recently announced that she will be transferring from Florida’s Montverde Academy toSPIRE Academy in her home state of Ohio. Now, the top prospect in high school basketball - regardless of class - has a new sneaker sponsor, joining an illustrious roster of future college and WNBA stars.
Hall is the latest NIL signing of Nike's Jordan Brand, that has built a robust squad of women's basketball players, starting with UCLA star Kiki Rice in 2022. Michael Jordan's footwear and apparel division of Nike now counts LSU's Mikaylah Williams, her future teammate Bella Hines and Rutgers' Kiyomi McMiller.
As a junior at Montverde - the alma mater of such basketball stars as top draft picks Cooper Flagg, Cade Cunningham, Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell, among others - Hall averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She currently count offers from the likes of USC, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio State and Michigan State, among many others.
The widely popular division of Nike announced their latest brand partner via an Instagram collab post.
"I don't have anything to prove," Hall shared in the post's graphic. "I just go out, play basketball. I let my game do the talking. Actions speak for themselves."
While her college choice is still to be determined, Hall will represent the red, white and blue when she suits up for USA Basketball at the 2025 FIBA Under-19 Women’s World Cup in the Czech Republic this month. She will be joined by other top recruits Sienna Betts, Jasmine Davidson, Kate Harpring and Jerzy Robinson, among others.