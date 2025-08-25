SeatGeek announces major NIL campaign after signing multiple college football stars
Another large-scale NIL rollout is officially on the books ahead of the 2025 college football season.
On the heels of Beats by Dre inking deals with nine of the game's top players, SeatGeek announced its partnership with a slew of familiar faces on Monday before Week 1 kicks off later this week.
Participating players have begun to push custom promo codes to their social media followers that can save fans 10% off up to $25 dollars when purchasing tickets through SeatGeek, the company announced to On3.
Stars like LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson and Michign tailback Justice Haynes are included in the exclusive group. Texas running back CJ Baxter, Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman and Georgia linebacker CJ Allen will also take part, among others.
“What’s exciting about NIL is that it gives us a way to connect with fans through the players they already know and love," SeatGeek marketing lead Joey Goodrich said via On3. "We’ve seen that when athletes promote SeatGeek, fans respond in a big way. It’s quickly become one of the most impactful ways for us to engage college football fans and drive real results for our partners.”
Haynes, who is entering his first season at Michigan after transferring from Alabama in the offseason, got things started by promoting the SeatGeek rollout on Instagram.
Paciolan, Learfield and Playfly reportedly helped facilitate the deals between SeatGeek and the participating players.
According to SeatGeek, its postseason NIL campaign received more than 6 million total video views.