SEC standout makes $10k donation after inking multiple NIL deals
More and more college football players are beginning to give back to their hometowns in the Name, Image and Likeness era, and South Carolina's Nyck Harbor has joined the club.
The star wide receiver is coming off a career year as a sophomore in 2024, hauling in 26 passes for 376 yards with three touchdowns for the Gamecocks, which posted their best season (9-4) since 2017.
Harbor signed with head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina as one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2023. A standout at Archbishop Carroll High School (District of Columba), the track and football star was rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 athlete in his class.
Holding an On3 NIL valuation of $369,000, Harbor has used his five-star pedigree and a breakout sophomore campaign to build an NIL portfolio that includes deals like Beats by Dre, TruSport, EA Sports and Champs Sports.
Harbor's latest NIL move is a charitable one, as the rising junior donated $10,000 to Archbishop Carroll High School's athletic department as a part of the inaugural Nyck Harbor Community Day.
Harbor returns for his junior season as one of the SEC's top playmakers and a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. His attention has seemingly shifted solely to the gridiron after electing to pass up sprinting this spring in order to maximize his football career.
Harbor and the Gamecocks will open the 2025 season at home against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN).