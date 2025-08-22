South Carolina AD sets the record straight on move from Under Armour to Nike
The South Carolina Gamecocks are switching from Under Armour to Nike beginning in 2026.
The deal comes as a 10-year agreement with Under Armour is coming to a close this year. South Carolina has been partnered with the apparel supplier dating back to 2007, but a clause allowed the school to look elsewhere if both parties mutually agreed
Nike and South Carolina announced their new agreement, featuring $5 million in cash over 10 years, on Friday.
The Gamecocks will also receive a total of $70 million in retail products, $2.5 million in supplemental products and a special alternate uniform. Additionally, women's basketball star A'ja Wilson's apparel will be integrated into the South Carolina basketball program.
Athletic director Jeremiah Donati provided some insight into the new agreement with Nike after the deal was announced, revealing that Under Armour "opted not to match" Nike's offer, allowing them to move forward with the multi-billion dollar brand.
"(We) were thrilled with the offer Nike gave us, and Under Armour opted not to match and we were able to move forward," Donati said. "The way our cycle works, you've got to order product a year in advance. And so, we wanted to make sure we had options, and they had options."
Donati also shared that South Carolina only negotiated with Nike and Under Armour.
The Gamecocks' move comes on the heels of Auburn also switching from Under Armour to Nike, leaving no remaining SEC schools as partners with Under Armour when South Carolina's current deal closes.