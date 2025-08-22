South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers' NIL salary revealed
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers enters the 2025 college football season as one of the nation's top passers after a breakout 2024 campaign.
Sellers (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) exceeded expectations as a redshirt sophomore and former three-star recruit when handed the starting role last season.
The Florence, South Carolina, native completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions while adding another 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Sellers, a Freshman All-American and the SEC's Freshman of the Year, helped lead head coach Shane Beamer's Gamecocks to their best season (9-4) since 2017.
A head-turning season like Sellers had can lead to a slew of opportunities in the NIL space. He surged in the offseason, signing NIL deals with Collegiate Legends action figures and Raising Cane's before partnering with Beats by Dre as a part of the "Beats Elite" rollout.
Sellers, who holds an On3 NIL valuation of $3.7 million, will reportedly make around $1.8 million from South Carolina this year, according to On3's Pete Nakos. It remains unclear how much the rising star will pull in from third-party sources.
NIL money aside, Sellers and the Gamecocks have the opportunity to build on a stellar season before he is eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.
South Carolina will open the 2025 season against Virginia Tech in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN).