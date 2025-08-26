Name Image Likeness

South Carolina quarterback lands major NIL deal ahead of season

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has signed an NIL agreement with T-Mobile.

Patrick Previty

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs against Vanderbilt Commodores’s defense during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs against Vanderbilt Commodores’s defense during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has added a national brand to his growing portfolio, signing an NIL agreement with T-Mobile as the company ramps up its "Friday Night 5G Lights" campaign ahead of the 2025 season. The sophomore announced the deal on social media over the weekend.

T-Mobile’s initiative includes weekly and season-long prizes for prep programs: 450 schools will receive $5,000 grants on $5K Fridays, 25 finalists will secure $25,000 and a branded home-game experience, and one grand-prize winner will earn more than $1 million in upgrades, including facility improvements and a weight-room package. The campaign runs through the fall as a nationwide celebration of "hometown pride".

Sellers, who was one of college football’s breakout names last year, enters 2025 with a serious NIL footprint. He recently joined Beats by Dre’s third “Beats Elite” class — an endorsement that included an ad shoot Sellers described as a whirlwind between workouts and the Manning Passing Academy.

It was one day after practice or something, they asked me if I wanted to do it. We got it in the works. I shot it after practice, and then I had the Manning Passing Academy the next day. … It took all day. At first, I’m not really the acting type, but they had me doing all the stuff. But I was just like, alright, let’s do it.

LaNorris Sellers

His On3 NIL Valuation sits at approximately $3.7 million, placing him among the sport’s top-earning athletes. It is also estimated that he will make around $1.8 million this season, according to On3's Pete Nakos. With a payday that big, the pressure is on Sellers to take another step and potentially deliver a double-digit win season in 2025.

Last season Sellers completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns while adding 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. For his performance he earned Freshman All-American honors and was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year. The Gamecocks went 9-4 which was their best season since 2017. South Carolina opens the season against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Aug. 31 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Patrick Previty
