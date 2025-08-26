South Carolina quarterback lands major NIL deal ahead of season
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has added a national brand to his growing portfolio, signing an NIL agreement with T-Mobile as the company ramps up its "Friday Night 5G Lights" campaign ahead of the 2025 season. The sophomore announced the deal on social media over the weekend.
T-Mobile’s initiative includes weekly and season-long prizes for prep programs: 450 schools will receive $5,000 grants on $5K Fridays, 25 finalists will secure $25,000 and a branded home-game experience, and one grand-prize winner will earn more than $1 million in upgrades, including facility improvements and a weight-room package. The campaign runs through the fall as a nationwide celebration of "hometown pride".
Sellers, who was one of college football’s breakout names last year, enters 2025 with a serious NIL footprint. He recently joined Beats by Dre’s third “Beats Elite” class — an endorsement that included an ad shoot Sellers described as a whirlwind between workouts and the Manning Passing Academy.
It was one day after practice or something, they asked me if I wanted to do it. We got it in the works. I shot it after practice, and then I had the Manning Passing Academy the next day. … It took all day. At first, I’m not really the acting type, but they had me doing all the stuff. But I was just like, alright, let’s do it.- LaNorris Sellers
His On3 NIL Valuation sits at approximately $3.7 million, placing him among the sport’s top-earning athletes. It is also estimated that he will make around $1.8 million this season, according to On3's Pete Nakos. With a payday that big, the pressure is on Sellers to take another step and potentially deliver a double-digit win season in 2025.
Last season Sellers completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,534 yards with 18 touchdowns while adding 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. For his performance he earned Freshman All-American honors and was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year. The Gamecocks went 9-4 which was their best season since 2017. South Carolina opens the season against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Aug. 31 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.