Steve Sarkisian reveals what Texas players think of Arch Manning ahead of the 2025 season
There might not be a college football player in the country with more weight on his shoulders than new Texas starting quarterback Arch Manning.
Despite having just two starts and 12 total appearances to his name, Manning is already being mentioned as the potential Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. Whether it's his five-star pedigree or his legendary family legacy, the hype only continues to build ahead of the 2025 season.
A player like Manning is surrounded by a spotlight that doesn't go unnoticed by teammates. It's safe to say that Texas players are hearing the outside noise around their new quarterback, which holds the highest NIL valuation in college athletics at $6.8 million.
However, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, that challenge has come to be expected by Manning's supporting cast.
“They understand there are going to be eyeballs on him," Sarkisian said during an interview with ESPN's Rece Davis.
"On the flip side, from his teammates perspective, from day one when he arrived, nobody cared what was the name on the back of the jersey, and he didn't care," Sarkisian continued. "It was like, how do I be the best teammate that I can be? Whether it was for Quinn Ewers or Anthony Hill, offense, defense, whatever that looked like. How can I help the team be successful?"
Manning did just that as a redshirt freshman last season, taking an injured Quinn Ewers place in two starts against UL Monroe and Mississippi State. Albeit against questionable competition, Manning's first starts both resulted in wins after impressive performances.
Manning ended the 2024 season with 10 total appearances, completing 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards with nine touchdowns to two interceptions while adding 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
"The competitive spirit in him wanted to play more than he did, and I appreciated that," Sarkisian said. "But in the end, his work ethic, his drive, the teammate that he wants to be, the sense of humor that he has, in essence, is what works for him with us, too."
Manning-led Texas will open the season with a monumental challenge against defending national champion Ohio State in Columbus. It's hard to imagine a greater test for the first-year starter, but it seems like Manning has the full support of his teammates ahead of the task.
"They like seeing their quarterback on the big stage," Sarkisian said.