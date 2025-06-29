Super Bowl winning coach delivers verdict on $3.8 million SEC QB
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier enters the 2025 college football season with significant expectations after an inconsistent campaign last year.
A former four-star recruit out of Flower Mound, Texas, Nussmeier waited his turn behind Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels before taking over as the full-time starter as a junior in 2024.
Nussmeier's campaign was largely successful, as the gunslinger finished second in the SEC in both passing (4,052 yards) and passing touchdowns (29) in 13 games. And head coach Brian Kelly's Tigers posted a 9-4 season after flirting with a College Football Playoff berth.
Nussmeier also raised his On3 NIL valuation to $3.8 million, which ranks fifth among all athletes and fourth in college football.
What sparked some concern with Nussmeier, however, is a turnover trend. Three quarterbacks led the SEC in interceptions (12), including Nussmeier, Carson Beck at Georgia and Quinn Ewers at Texas.
Nussmeier, albeit very talented, will need to clean up those mistakes for the Tigers to reach the promised land, and there is expected to be a lot of weight on his shoulders during what will be his final college season.
All things considered, there is considerable belief that Nussmeier can overcome that challenge while solidifying his name among top 2026 NFL Draft prospects. And former Super Bowl champion head coach Jon Gruden appears to be all in on Nussmeier's potential.
"LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier!!" Gruden wrote on X. "This offense in Baton Rouge is gonna be HUMMIN’ this season!"
Gruden helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in the 2002 season and has coached multiple Pro Bowl quarterbacks over his lengthy NFL coaching career, including Derek Carr, Jeff Garcia and Brad Johnson.
Nussmeier attended the Manning Passing Academy over the weekend alongside some of college football's top quarterbacks like Penn State's Drew Allar, Texas' Arch Manning, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Clemson's Cade Klubnick and others.
Nussmeier and the Tigers will face a tough test to open the 2025 season with a road trip to Clemson's version of "Death Valley" on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).