Tennessee DB Boo Carter gives back to hometown program in big way
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter is using his NIL earnings to give back to his hometown.
The sophomore sponsored new football uniforms for Chattanooga’s Brainerd High School, where he played during his junior year. The uniforms feature a small “ghost” patch, a nod to Carter’s nickname and personal brand.
"Yeah, Boo has continued to grow on the things that we’re asking him to, to be a great teammate inside of this building every single day. You know, the charge for him, but for all of us, is to continue to do that. You know, Boo has continued to grow in what he’s doing on the field, so, you know, I’m excited and pleased with a lot of things we’ve seen from him."- Josh Heupel
Carter arrived at Tennessee as one of the top prospects in the Vols’ 2024 signing class and made an immediate impact. As a true freshman last season, he appeared in all 13 games and led the SEC in punt-return average (16.5 yards), while finishing with 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors as a return specialist, becoming the first Vol to do so in that category since 1992.
As a Brainerd standout in 2022, Carter drew headlines when he took advantage of Tennessee’s then-new high school NIL policy. He became the first Tennessee high school athlete to monetize his NIL, which was an early sign that he intended to build a brand within his community. NIL for high school athletes seems to be growing in different places all around the country now.
Carter’s off-field move comes amid a summer in which his status inside the program has drawn attention. Head coach Josh Heupel told reporters in late July that Carter remains part of the team but “has some things he’s got to accomplish to get back on the field,” without offering a timeline. Heupel also praised the program’s leadership council for supporting Carter as he works through those steps.
Tennessee opens its season on Aug. 30 against Syracuse in Atlanta, and Carter looks to pick up right where he left off in his freshman campaign, despite some questions over the summer.