Vols football players donate $10k to community center from NIL earnings
Two incoming members of the Tennessee Volunteers football team are hoping to make an impact on the field during their true freshman seasons, but they have wasted no time making an immediate impact in the Knoxville community.
This week, four-star wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. and four-star linebacker Jaedon Harmon visited visited the Wesley House Community Center in Knoxville to present a check for $10,000.
Smith and Harmon donated $5,000 each from their NIL earnings.
The duo arrived at the community center with a commemorative check and took time to pose with children throughout the day to bring a smile to their faces.
Smith and Harmon first learned about the organization during Tennessee's day of service in June, and they continued visiting and building relationships with those in the building.
For Harmon, it was a special moment that allowed him to give back to kids who may be less fortunate and to help them grow by building the community around them.
"I just wake up every day and think how blessed we are to play for Tennessee football," Harmon said, via UTSports.com. "Thinking where I came from, some kids aren't as fortunate as us, and they wake up and don't even know what they are going to eat the next day. Anything to support them and help the community is what me and Trav intended to do."
Hats off to Smith and Harmon for the good deed, and for giving the kids a moment they won't forget.
