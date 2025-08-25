Texas AD sounds off on advertising move trending in college football
While the Texas Longhorns will be adding on-field advertisements for the 2025 college football season, potentially including jersey advertising patches seems to an extreme reach for athletic director Chris Del Conte.
Multiple schools have announced advertising partnerships with large companies in the aftermath of the House settlement. With sustainable funding a concern, a trending approach is allowing companies to feature their logos on football fields and other sports surfaces, too.
Texas is the latest to do so, as the Longhorns revealed a new partnership on Monday that makes Humann the official cardiovascular supplement of Texas athletics.
The company was born out of the University of Texas system research program, where discoveries sparked by the late Dr. Ferid Murad, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1998, led to Humann's founding in 2009.
“The exciting opportunity with Humann reinforces what starts at Texas, changes the world. If we were going to make the decision to put a brand on our fields, courts and across all our athletics venues, it had to have an incredible story of The University of Texas," Del Conte said in a press release.
"What began with Texas researchers has been used by our student-athletes for over a decade to help them perform better on the field and aiding Longhorn fans and people around the country to be at their best heart health for everyday life."
The Humann logo will be added to both 25-yard lines of Campbell-Williams Field this season.
Del Conte was asked about the Longhorns potentially adding advertisement patches on Texas jerseys. While the move is currently prohibited by NCAA rules, it has gained the support of multiple athletic directors and leaders, like SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, as a way to keep funding rolling.
For Texas, however, the Burnt Orange and White is "sacred ground."
"Not a chance... That is sacred ground," Del Conte said.
It's reasonable to expect some push back from fans on adversing directly on jerseys. Tradition is a huge part of college sports, especially football, and that shift would mark another major change to what already is an ever-evolving space.
But it seems that Texas fans can rest, for now, with Del Conte's opinion on the matter.