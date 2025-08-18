Texas superstar has interesting reaction to Ohio State’s QB decision ahead of Week 1 matchup
There is a new starting quarterback at Ohio State after an offseason filled with anticipation, and Texas star Colin Simmons had an interesting response to the news.
No other Week 1 matchup has garnered as much hype as the defending national champion, No. 4 Buckeyes hosting the No. 1 Longhorns in Columbus. The two college football powerhouses previously met in the College Football Playoff semifinal, a 28-14 finish that sent Ohio State to the national championship game.
The top-three matchup will serve as Texas star quarterback Arch Manning's debut as a full-time starter, along with the starting debut for Ohio State's Julian Sayin, who won the role after a lengthy battle through spring practice and fall camp.
Sayin (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) brings five-star pedigree to the helm of the Ohio State offense. However, the former Alabama transfer has yet to log a college start and attempted just 12 passes as a true freshman last season while backing up Will Howard.
Enter Simmons, who returns as one of the top players at EDGE in college football. Also in his second year, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defender is coming off a special true freshman season that included Freshman All-America and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honors.
Simmons is one of the highest-valued defenders in the country at $1.5 million, per On3.
Reacting to the quarterback news ahead of their Week 1 showdown, Simmons reposted Ohio State's official Instagram post that revealed Sayin as the starter.
It's a unique response, as there wasn't any text included in Simmons' repost, leaving the meaning behind the act up for debate.
It's safe to expect for Simmons to put some pressure on Sayin on Aug. 30. The former five-star racked up 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks with an interception and three forced fumbles during the Longhorns' playoff run last season.
That's not to say Sayin and the Buckeyes will be taken advantage of, as Ohio State held Simmons to only two tackles in their 2024 meeting. And there is a reason head coach Ryan Day picked Sayin over redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz.
“You look at the numbers and production, we felt like he was in a situation where he was ready to go play in this game,” Day said. “We also felt like Lincoln's ready to play. But overall, Julian was more consistent.”
Texas-Ohio State is slated for Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox). The Buckeyes are listed as 2.5 point favorites, per ESPN BET.