Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian changes his ‘tune’ on $282,000 player
Head coaches rarely address their misconceptions publicly, but that's exactly what Steve Sarkisian has done before No. 1 Texas opens the season at No. 3 Ohio State.
Following the Longhorns' preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Sarkisian admitted that he has altered the strategy for redshirt sophomore running back CJ Baxter, who holds a $282,000 On3 NIL valuatiuon, after receiving a wake up call during fall camp.
“I was set on being overly cautious and patient with him in the season," Sarkisian said. "I’ve changed my tune.”
Baxter has seemingly returned to full strength after undergoing surgery and a long recovery process for a torn ACL suffered in August of last year. The injury was especially difficult for the former Second-Team Freshman All-American, who spent the entire 2024 season watching his teammates make a College Football Playoff run.
After acknowledging the adversity he faced, Baxter revealed that he is "grateful" for the situation.
"It was hard, like it was hard for me to watch football," Baxter said to the media in his first appearance since the injury. "It was hard for me to do a lot of things. I was really just sitting on my foot, I couldn't do much at all. But man, when I look back on it now, I'm not glad that I got injured, but I'm grateful for what it did for me, mentally, physically, spiritually."
The Longhorns have some competition at tailback ahead of the 2025 season after the departure of Jaydon Blue to the NFL (Dallas Cowboys). Battling with Quintrevion Wisner for the starting role, Baxter's performance during Saturday's scrimmage was enough to earn some further praise from his head coach.
“I was really pumped about Cedric Baxter (on) Saturday — he ran hard, he ran physical, that was encouraging,” Sarkisian said.
Baxter made 13 appearances as a true freshman, posting 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns along with 24 catches for 156 yards.
Considering Sarkisian's change of mind, it's safe to expect an appearance from Baxter against the Buckeyes in Columbus. Texas-Ohio State will take place on Aug. 30 at noon ET (Fox).