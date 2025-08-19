Texas college football stars join actor Terry Crews in latest NIL partnership
Multiple college football stars out of the state of Texas are partnering with fast-food restaurant Sonic and popular actor Terry Crews as a part of the "Terry Crews School of Acting for Athletes" commercial.
The group includes three Texas Longhorns – EDGE Colin Simmons, wide receiver Ryan Wingo and safety Michael Taaffe – along with Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed and running back Rueben Owens.
Simmons is one of the highest-valued defenders ($1.5 million On3 NIL valuation) in college football after an All-American freshman season in 2024. Wingo also holds a $1.5 million valuation as a sophomore.
Reed, a redshirt sophomore, holds a $435,000 valuation after taking over the starting role in 2024.
"Terry Crews School of Acting for Athletes" was rolled out this week with video production featuring Crews teaching the Texas stars how to sale Sonic items. This is the first NIL-involved commercial by the company, which is represented most in The Lone Star State.
Before his acting career, Crews previously played defensive end at Western Michigan before being drafted to the NFL in 1991.
"Brands are rushing to put college athletes in their ads, but no one’s bothered teaching them how to act…until now,” Crews said in the commercial. "If you're a company looking for athletes to act in your commercial, give me a call. I've got five guys I would highly recommend."
Both programs will be in action on Aug. 30, with No. 1 Texas opening the 2025 season at Ohio State (noon ET on Fox) and No. 19 Texas A&M facing UTSA at home (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).