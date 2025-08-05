Texas Tech GM delivers bold warning on underpaid athletes in NIL era
Backed by an aggressive NIL strategy with a plethora of funding, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are putting college football on notice.
On the gridiron, head coach Joey McGuire and Co. have yet to win more than eight games in a single season since the current regime took the helm in 2022. The Red Raiders have a combined 23-16 record over three seasons with a 2-1 bowl record.
However, the hype around Texas Tech has been built through one of the largest NIL spending sprees in this chaotic era of college sports. The program is believed to be the largest spender this year, according to an On3 poll, with the support of billionare booster and The Matador Collective founder Cody Campbell.
The Red Raiders signed one of the top transfer classes in the 2025 cycle, gained a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo over blue-blood programs and are the favorite to land the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class – five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton.
General manager James Blanchard wasn't afraid to reveal Texas Tech's blueprint ahead of the 2025 season. He warned the rest of the country that the Red Raiders will "poach some guys," especially elite talent that they believe are underpaid.
“We’re going to poach some guys,” Blanchard said via Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. “I’m going to do senior evals on the 2026 class across the country and if somebody is underpaying an elite guy that has senior tape – he might be a four or five-star guy and people are only paying him 100, 200-thousand –I’m going to give him three to 400-thousand and go steal somebody.”
It's unlikely for Texas Tech to win out with recruits and transfers from a development standpoint, as the program hasn't had more than two players taken in a single NFL Draft since 2016 (3). On the other hand, lofty NIL packages, revamped facilities and $242 million in stadium renovations have made the Red Raiders an enticing option.
It's clear that McGuire, Blanchard and Campbell are chasing Big 12 control and national contention.
“Be a perennial top-10 in the country,” Blanchard said. “Be a playoff contender every year and dominate the Big 12 every year.”