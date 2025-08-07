Texas Tech to reportedly ink another multi-million NIL deal with elite EDGE over national powers
Texas Tech's hot streak on the recruiting trail continues, as the Red Raiders landed a commitment from the top player in the 2027 class on Thursday over major powers like Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State.
The recruitment of five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton marks another significant win for Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire. The program has built a notable reputation in the NIL space behind the efforts of billionare booster and The Matador Collective founder Cody Campbell.
General manager James Blanchard shared a bold claim earlier this week about the rising Big 12 school's NIL strategy of spending more than the competition. And the plan appears to be no different with Guyton, who hails from Savannah, Georgia.
Guyton, coming off a sophomore season that featured 33 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks, is expected to sign an NIL package with Texas Tech that could total $3.5 million over three years, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound pass rusher will reportedly make around $900,000 as a true freshman before his salary jumps to $1.2 million in Year 2 and $1.4 million in his junior year. That would make Guyton one of the highest-paid edge defenders in the country alongside Collin Simmons (Texas) and Dylan Stewart (South Carolina).
Much was made about Texas Tech's transfer portal class, which finished at the top nationally and featured 13 four-star signees. Handing out lofty NIL deals to proven talent is one thing, but the Red Raiders have paced the rest of the country in the high school space, too.
Guyton is only the latest in what will likely be a major high school haul. Previously, Texas Tech reportedly signed five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo to a record-setting revenue-share deal at $5.1 million over three years, according to his agent Derrick Shelby (Prestige Management).
Texas Tech still needs to prove that its NIL efforts can result in national contention after an 8-5 campaign in 2024. There should be the talent to work with, but the pressure, now, is on McGuire and Co. on Fall Saturdays.
The Red Raiders will open the 2025 season at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.