These two college football recruiting moves come with massive price tags
The top high school football recruits are demanding lofty Name, Image and Likeness packages as college athletics shifts to the revenue share model following the House settlement.
Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo made headlines on July 4 after committing to Texas Tech, which signed the highly-coveted prospect to a 3-year, $5.1 million deal, believed to be the largest revenue share deal in history.
That agreement seems to be only the first of its kind, though, as more top recruits have reportedly inked similar deals to Ojo's.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, elite wide receivers Boobie Feaster and Calvin Russell Jr. have agreed to multi-million dollar NIL deals after announcing their commitments last week.
Feaster committed to the USC Trojans on July 4 over Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver out of DeSoto, Texas, ranks as the No. 5 wideout in the 2026 class.
Syracuse beat out Michigan, Florida State and Oregon to land Russell (6-foot-6, 190 pounds). A five-star recruit and the No. 4 receiver in the 2026 class, Russell is the third highest-rated commit in Syracuse history.
"The top-50 recruits are rumored to have agreed to multi-year deals valued in the multi-million-dollar range," Nakos wrote on Wednesday.
NIL collective around the country were looking to reset the high school market to a more sustainable reality. However, that effort has "not held up," per the report.
“It is 1,000% more difficult to win a recruitment than it was two years ago,” an SEC NIL collective operator said via On3. “Everyone is aware that it’s critical. So many people two years ago thought some elements of this were fake and not as important as it is.”