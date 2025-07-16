Top recruit makes college football decision between Georgia, Alabama

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Nick Abrams has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 220 LB from Owings Mills, MD chose the Bulldogs over Oregon, Alabama, & Michigan



“All Glory To God, I’m Home. Ready To Prove All The Doubters Wrong. Go Dawgs”https://t.co/UyM05fN58t pic.twitter.com/RGE3ZrcI5R