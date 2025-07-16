Top recruit makes college football decision between Georgia, Alabama
Some of the top college football programs in the country were in the hunt for four-star linebacker Nick Abrams II before the highly-coveted recruit announced his decision on Wednesday.
Abrams (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) plays for McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, where he ranks as the No. 14 linebacker and the No. 6 player in the state in the class of 2026, per 247Sports composite.
Abrams totaled a career highs in tackles (77), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (4) in 12 games as a junior. The versatile contributor also added a receiving touchdown and made all three of his point-after attempts.
There was no shortage of options for Abrams, who holds 30 scholarship offers. He was down to Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Oregon, having officially visited all four of those major programs over the spring and summer.
In the end, though, it was Kirby Smart's Bulldogs that beat out other suitors, most notably SEC foe Alabama, to land Abrams' services.
Georgia holds one of the most valuable backings from an Name, Image and Likeness perspective. According to NCAA estimates, the Bulldogs' Classic City collective ranks fourth nationally with over $18 million projected to be shared with athletes in 2025.
Abram's commitment is a welcoming one for Smart and Co., who missed out on five-star in-state linebacker Tyler Atkinson while losing four-star defensive lineman commit James Johnson to Texas on Tuesday.
As it stands, the Bulldogs hold the No. 2 class in the 2026 cycle after finishing in the same spot in 2025. Georgia hasn't finished outside the top five nationally in nine years and will likely sign another star-studded class this winter.
